Jesus Christ suffers with a new school in Porta dos Fundos Christmas Special – 12/14/2021

If there’s one thing that’s right at this time of year, it’s listening to a lot of Simone, eating turkey and/or French toast and knowing that the traditional Christmas special at Porta dos Fundos will be controversial. Called “Te Prego Lá Fora”, the program will be available from this Wednesday (15th) on Paramount+.

In the story, Jesus Christ is a teenager facing problems typical of his age: together with Maria, he is moving to a new school in Jerusalem, where his only friend is the neighbor Lazarus.

In Porta’s first animated Christmas special, Barabbas is the bully and Maria (or rather, Mary) Madalena is the cheerleader. Jesus Christ also works his miracles: he turns pool water into wine, cures a janitor’s blindness and multiplies lunches.

Lest anyone suspect that he is the new Messiah, Jesus Christ leaves behind his good deeds and becomes a “bad boy”. Seeing his life at risk, the young Jesus starts cheating tests, gets a tattoo and fights with the school.

In 2019, Porta dos Fundos won the International Comedy Emmy for the previous year’s Christmas Special: “If Drinking, Não Ceie”. Christmas specials have been produced by the group since 2013.

Created by Fábio Porchat and directed by Rodrigo Van der Put, the characters come to life through the voices of the Porta do Fundos cast.

Rafael Portugal plays Jesus; João Vicente appears as the Barabbas; Thati Lopes is Maria’s voice; Fabio de Luca is Lazarus; Nathalia Cruz plays Madalena; Estevam Naboth is God; Antonio Tabet appears as Eliezer; Gregory Duvivier as Jacob; Evelyn Castro is the voice of Daíde and João Pimenta is the character Tomé.