JK Rowling arouses fresh criticism for posting transphobic comments

The internet has returned to criticize J.K. Rowling for posting offensive comments to the trans community on Twitter. Last Sunday (12), the author of the book series “Harry Potter” shared a text published in “The Times”, reporting the criticism that the country’s police have been receiving after disclosing that they would start recording rapes committed by people with genitals crimes committed by women, if the accused person identifies himself in this way.

Commenting sarcastically on the Scottish newspaper article, Rowling wrote: “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. The guy with the penis who raped you is a woman.”

Since then, the writer has received a lot of criticism on the social network. “Imagine inventing a character as deplorable as Prof. Umbridge and then deciding to be her forever,” commented one user. “Love is peace. Freedom is acceptance. Understanding is strength. Trans women are not a danger to society. JK Rowling loves to fuel hatred against a group of innocent and beautiful people,” countered another netizen.

The measure that gave rise to the controversy, reported by the newspaper “The Scottish Sun” last week, is related to new Scottish laws that seek to facilitate the identification of people with the gender of their choice, simplifying the procedures for legal recognition of the new gender identity .

Transphobic comment history

In June 2020, JK Rowling had already been criticized for a similar situation. At the time, she mocked the headline of an article by “Devex,” a global community development platform, called “Creating a more egalitarian post-Covid-19 world for menstruating people”.

“’People who menstruate’. I’m sure there used to be a word for these people. Someone help me? Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? “Wrote Rowling, making intentional puns on the word woman.

At the time, countless fans of the Harry Potter saga were offended by the author’s manifestations, highlighting that menstruation can be associated with both cisgender women and transsexual men, since the existence of a uterus and menstrual cycle is not linked to gender identity , and yes to physiological characteristics. Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint joined the chorus, taking a critical stand to Rowling.

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against any advice given by professional health associations that are far more knowledgeable on this subject,” said Radcliffe.

“Trans people are what they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told that they are not who they say they are,” Watson argued.

Grint reinforced the position of his colleagues: “I am firmly with the trans community. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We all must have the right to live in love and without judgment,” he wrote.