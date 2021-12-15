JK Rowling is accused of “transphobia” after criticizing police decision to treat rapists like women

The author of the “Harry Potter” saga was again canceled by progressive militancy for opposing the decision of the British police to register biological men accused of rape as women, if they so identified. Last Monday (13), writer JK Rowling used her social media to criticize the ad by sharing a newspaper report The Times with the caption “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. The guy with a penis who raped you is a woman.”

Rowling had already been “cancelled” in 2020, after mocking a headline that preached a “more egalitarian future for menstruating people”. “There used to be a word for it,” wrote the author. Avowedly progressive, the Brit reiterated that she respects the transgender community and wants trans people to have a happy and fulfilling life, but that this does not change the fact that sex is a concrete reality.

None of this stopped the creator of Harry Potter from being branded as transphobic and summarily excluded from the 20th anniversary celebration of the saga produced by HBO Max and scheduled to premiere on January 1, 2022. Last November, LGBT activists released the address of Rowling on the internet and posted photos in front of the writer’s house.