Jojo Todynho hits MC Gui after taunt

Eliminated in the first special field, MC Gui didn’t like to hear about the bullshit involving his father Rogério Alves and Jojo Todynho while he was still confined to “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

At the time, MC Gui’s father wrote several insults for the singer after Jojo declared she was a fan of Rico Melquiades and criticized the funkeiro when he remembered the controversy involving a child at Disney.

“Rico, I’m ready to pass the hat on to you. MC Disney [MC Gui] it had to be in my edition together with the canine [Dayane Mello]. I wanted to see you and the others grow up on me,” she wrote.

In the Instagram story, the father of the pawn cursed the singer, reposting Jojo’s tweet:

A father and a mother defend their child tooth and nail. Please forget my son from his mouth. Before I forget, go take your c*. Roger Alves

In an interview with “Decompression Cabin” at dawn today, MC Gui stated that the winner of “A Fazenda 12” had been needling him since the beginning of the Disney controversy.

As always, right? When my last situation happened two years ago, she was a very needy person. MC GUI

The funkeiro even provoked the ex-peoa:

Speaking from a distance is easy. I wanna see [falar na cara]

In Instagram stories, Jojo Todynho responded to the funkeiro’s nudge and continued to support Rico Melquiades.

Well, now just to let you know that I’m going to talk up close, okay? Just have the opportunity. What I lack is opportunity! If I have the opportunity, I will speak up close and I will speak from afar. Have no doubts, forget it! The finger drops, but Rico doesn’t come out. Only champion comes out, forget it! Guys, let’s vote a lot. Vote, vote, vote, vote a lot. Crash!

On her Twitter profile, the ex-pean once again pinned MC Gui with amusement park emojis. “I speak from afar and if I have the opportunity I speak in my face too,” she wrote.

