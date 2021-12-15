Jorge Jesus is suspended for 15 days for criticism of refereeing in the Portuguese Championship

PORTUGAL — Benfica coach and former Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus was suspended for 15 days by the Disciplinary Board of the Portuguese Football Federation for criticizing the referee of a game against FC Porto, which took place last season in the Portuguese championship, on the sixth May this year.

The suspension of national matches covers the Portuguese Championship and Cup of Portugal, therefore, the coach must not participate in two derbies against Porto, scheduled for the 23rd and 30th – as well as the match with Marítimo, on the 19th. on the 23rd the game is for the Portuguese Cup, and on the 30th it is for the Primeira Liga (first division of the Portuguese championship).

Benfica can still appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAD, in its Portuguese acronym). Defender Nicolás Otamendi and left-back Alejandro Grimaldo were also punished, but only with fines.

With the decision, the coach may be on the bench tomorrow, against Sporting da Covilhã, since the punishment will only become final.

The punishment comes at a time when the coach is pressured by the Benfica fans, who ask for him to leave — even hinting at wanting to return him to Flamengo. Later this month, fans of the Portuguese club showed Jorge Jesus white handkerchiefs as a farewell.

The affection of the red-black team for the coach, who spent a great deal of time at the Rio de Janeiro club, is known by the Portuguese club’s fans. “Taking advantage” of the fact, some of them created a website aiming to “return” Jesus to Flamengo. “No one is happy and Flamengo still wants it. Let’s make it happen. #Together”, says the homepage of the returnjesus.com

Reviews in May

The process took place because of criticism from Jesus, Otamendi and Grimaldo to the performance of referee Artur Soares Dias in a duel with FC Porto. Jorge Jesus complained of a yellow card (the second) that he failed to show Pepe, the opponent’s defender. The coach hinted that the referee was partial in the derby, which ended in a draw. “There are details that no one sees, but we feel where the balance is…”, he said at the time.

Otamendi also expressed dissatisfaction with the arbitration of Soares Dias. “Disgraceful, unbelievable,” said the Argentine central on Twitter. Grimaldo also published about: “The same old story, shameful”, he complained.