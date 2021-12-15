Joshua, adopted by Sarah Poncio, returns to the biological family

After all the controversy involving Sarah Poncio and the adoption of Josué, the little one returned to Ceará this Tuesday (14), where he rediscovered his biological family. The farewell was very emotional, especially for Sarah and Gabi Brandt, which manifested themselves through Instagram. The arrival of the child in its birth state was also registered by the mother’s family.

READ MORE:

Through Instagram, Sarah shared a Bible verse, which is part of the book “Joshua”, the name chosen by her to baptize the child. “Didn’t I order you? Be strong and brave! Don’t panic or be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you walk“, he wrote. In addition, the influencer also shared some photos and videos with her son.

Gabi Brandt She also shared a few moments on her social networks, but said she would show up later to chat because she was shaken. Marcio Pontius, the family patriarch, recorded the moment when Joshua left the Rio de Janeiro and also shared a photo of the child when he arrived at the Ceará.

Since the departure of Josue what Sarah Pontius did not comment further on the matter. However, everything indicates that this story is far from over. Cyntia Cyndel, former nanny of the Poncio family and responsible for taking Josue even them, he said he has proof against the child’s birth mother.

“Raise your hand to heaven and give thanks to God, ok? Because I didn’t go to the police station and I’m quiet here. The day I decide to go to the police station to report on you, with all the evidence I have, I can take custody of you, okay?”, he said on his Instagram.

PEOPLE TO CYNTHIA SOCORRO, exposing Joshua’s mother, and saying that if she goes to the police station, she takes off her guard quickly. that her 11-month-old son only has ONE vaccine and that he has proof of everything. CYNTHIA KNEAD pic.twitter.com/yTvXOvJGSI — mari (@twitamari) December 14, 2021

“I still haven’t got this story about her saying that she didn’t give the child up for adoption, that she gave it to me just to come and spend a few days in Rio de Janeiro. I didn’t understand that part of her there. But I can prove it”, he added. Cynthia he even accused his sister-in-law of not caring properly nor Joshua’s biological brother.

Apparently, this is just another controversial chapter involving the Pontius family. For more information, just keep looking here at POPline.

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!