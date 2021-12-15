Joshua’s aunt says she has evidence to take custody of biological mother

posted on 12/14/2021 4:42 PM / updated on 12/14/2021 4:42 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram @sarah)

Josué’s biological aunt, a child adopted by Sarah Poncio and Jonathan Couto, claims to have evidence to take custody of Mirelly Costa, the boy’s biological mother. It had to be turned over to Mirelly after she applied for custody of the child before the adoption process was completed.

Cyntia Cyndel, the child’s aunt, criticized Mirelly on social media. “Raise your hand to heaven and give thanks to God, ok? Because I didn’t go to the police station and I’m silent here. On the day I decide to go to the police station to share with you, with all the evidence I have, I can take the guard you, okay?”, he threatened.

“I still haven’t got this story about her saying that she didn’t give the child up for adoption, that she gave it to me just to come spend a few days in Rio de Janeiro. I didn’t understand that part of her there. But I can prove it,” continued the aunt, who also stated that Joshua’s biological mother did not even comply with his vaccination schedule.

“The ‘big mom’, with a child almost 1 year old, with only one vaccine taken. What big mom is this?”, he asked. Josué left the Poncio house today and has already arrived in Ceará, where he will stay with his biological mother.