Journalist believes Volta Redonda would be a good option for Dedé, target of Botafogo: ‘It needs to show that it’s recovered’

target of Botafogo, Dede started evaluations and can be club reinforcement. the commentator André Loffredo, however, believes the 32-year-old defender should restart his career in another way. He has not been on the field for two years.

– Dedé is from Round Round, was asked to play the Carioca Championship in the Round Round. As a player, Botafogo would be interesting, but I don’t know if he becomes a starter or can play. It would be nice to show in Volta Redonda that you can play. He needs to show that he’s recovered – assessed Lofredo, on the “SporTV News” program.

– We know Dedé’s potential, the question is whether he’s okay. Going to Botafogo, I don’t know if it will wait and if it will be able to play really – he added.

Dedé trained at Volta Redonda to keep fit, but this Tuesday ruled out playing for the club in the next State, through a statement.

“Dedé defender is training and going through a recovery process at the club where he was revealed and, in this most delicate moment of his career, welcomed. The defender never tires of publicly thanking the attention and dedication of the club’s trained professionals, involved in his recovery. However, the athlete’s agents are, yes, talking to clubs that dispute the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. There are formal proposals. Thus, it would be inconsistent, with all due respect to the institution Volta Redonda Futebol Clube, to deny Serie A invitations to compete in Serie C of the same competition. The player reinforces his gratitude and affection for the club that revealed him and reveals that he intends to end his career at Volta Redonda and even help the club in the future, outside the four lines, but, for the moment, all of the attention of the player. Athlete staff are geared towards higher level clubs.“