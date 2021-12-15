Journalist is furious with decision taken by Grêmio

Journalist Farid Germano Filho was disgusted with Grêmio’s decision to keep coach Vagner Mancini for 2022. According to his assessment, this shows that the work has already started wrong.

“Stupid, stupid, stupid, keep the ass, ass, ass. It starts very badly Denis Abrahão and Sergio Vasques keeping Vagner Mancini as Grêmio coach, he is a coach who is rejected, who is disgusted, who is hated by the Grêmio fans. A coach who fell with Grêmio”, he said.

According to Farid, no one on social media wants Mancini to be kept on the team. In a poll carried out by Globo Esporte, there was a technical tie between those who preferred the professional to leave and those who wanted him to stay. However, there are certainly votes from Colorados in this medium.

Although Mancini scored 47.6% at Grêmio, this performance was poor. After all, they won the reserves of Bragantino and Atlético-MG, in addition to tying with alternative Flamengo. Farid also listed the games that the team needed to have won.

“He had to have won two games, against Bahia and GreNal, and lost. What campaign is this? He’s dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb. A quizillion times dumb. It is hexa-reduced”, he said.

Guild keeps almost everything as is

Denis Abrahão, Vagner Mancini, Diego Cerri, Reverson Pimentel. All of them are still in Grêmio in 2022, as if a relegation hadn’t happened. The justification is that the team had evolved in the final stretch.

However, layoffs were carried out in the youth categories and even in the women’s team. So the cuts started with those who earn little and had nothing to do with relegation. While the real culprits will have another chance.

Image: Play Instagram / @faridgermano