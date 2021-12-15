Justice accepts the Government’s injunction and suspends the vote that freezes IPVA – Policy
Judge Denise Cando Pinto accepted the request made by the Romeu Zema (New) Government and suspended the vote that took place in the Legislative Assembly, this Wednesday morning (12/15), on the project that ‘freezes’ IPVA 2022 at the levels 2020. According to the magistrate, before voting on the Tax on Vehicle Property (IPVA), deputies need to analyze the proposal to adhere to the Tax Recovery Regime.
“In case the vote on the bills of Bill No. 3.278/2021 [que congela o IPVA] and Project Resolution No. 152/2021 are already in progress, that they are immediately DISCONTINUED under penalty of a single fine of R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais) to the President of the Legislative House”, determined the judge in her decision.
As the vote was already in progress, the judge determined that if the bill is approved, its effects will be suspended until the Fiscal Recovery Regime is voted on.
“In case the voting of the bills of Bills No. 3.278/2021 and of the Bill of Resolution No. 152/2021 has already ended, that the results be SUSPENDED until the voting of PL 1202 2019, under penalty of a single fine of R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais) to the President of the Legislative House,” he determined.
* Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Frederico Teixeira