Justice accepts the Government’s injunction and suspends the vote that freezes IPVA – Policy

Justice accepted an injunction from the state government and suspended the vote (photo: Divulgao/TJMG)

Judge Denise Cando Pinto accepted the request made by the Romeu Zema (New) Government and suspended the vote that took place in the Legislative Assembly, this Wednesday morning (12/15), on the project that ‘freezes’ IPVA 2022 at the levels 2020. According to the magistrate, before voting on the Tax on Vehicle Property (IPVA), deputies need to analyze the proposal to adhere to the Tax Recovery Regime.

“In case the vote on the bills of Bill No. 3.278/2021 [que congela o IPVA] and Project Resolution No. 152/2021 are already in progress, that they are immediately DISCONTINUED under penalty of a single fine of R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais) to the President of the Legislative House”, determined the judge in her decision.