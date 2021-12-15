Kalil asks for the opening of proceedings against the architect after provocations at the Arena MRV – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram



The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) shall open a disciplinary administrative proceeding against the architect from the municipality who published photographs on her social networks making fun of Atlético during an inspection of the agency in the construction of the MRV Arena .

By means of a note on Tuesday night (14), the Executive informed that Mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD) determined that the Secretary of Urban Policy, Maria Fernandes Caldas, establish the procedure for investigating the facts and “taking appropriate measures ”.

On Tuesday afternoon, Atlético issued a repudiation note for the publications made by the PBH architect. The club asked for severe punishments for the civil servant. In two images posted on Instagram, the architect mocking the club and the mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD), recalls Cruzeiro’s rout over Alvinegro by 6-1 and refers to the construction as a “chicken house”. “Under this PPE there’s a blue blouse! I’ve done a lot of inspection in my life! But it was the first time in a chicken coop”, he wrote.

Atlético asks that she be “severely punished”, since the architect’s comments were made during the exercise of her professional activities as a civil servant. Also through a note, Galo informed that he will assess with the legal department the possibility of taking legal action, demanding moral damages.

Read below the note from the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) in full:

Mayor Alexandre Kalil personally ordered the Municipal Secretary of Urban Policy, Maria Fernandes Caldas, to open a disciplinary administrative procedure to investigate the facts and take appropriate measures.

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel