Kiss defendants go to prisons in São Vicente do Sul, Canoas and Santa Catarina – General

Photo: Fábio Vargas, Nova Manhã radio

After the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Luiz Fux, analyzed the petition of the Public Ministry and take down habeas corpus of the four defendants in the Kiss Case – Elissandro Spohr, Mauro Hoffmann, Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos and Luciano Bonilha Leão, the preventive arrest warrants of the four has already been shipped and appear in the national system. The dispatch of the mandates was made by the 1st court of the Jury of Porto Alegre.

Also on Tuesday night, Marcelo was the first of the defendants to appear at the State Prison of São Vicente do Sul. Judge Orlando Faccini Neto granted, at the defense’s request, that he remain in this prison, without being transferred to Santa Maria.

Elissandro Spohr, a former partner at Kiss, has already performed in Porto Alegre. In a video, posted on the website of lawyer Jader Marques, he stated that he wanted “solve what has to be resolved”. He appeared at the office of the 2nd Court of the 1st Jury and will be sent to the Canoas State Penitentiary (Pecan).

Mauro Hoffmann’s defense informed that the sentence will be served and the 1st Jury Court informed about it and the city to be served the sentence. The presentation must take place in the municipality of Tijucas, on the coast of Santa Catarina. He is expected to present himself on Wednesday. Judge Orlando Faccini Neto granted the defendant’s presentation in the city where he lives.

Luciano Bonilha Leão informed that he will perform in São Vicente do Sul, together with Marcelo. In audio, he reported that “if it’s to take the pain out of the parents, then condemn me and imprison me“.

His defense stated that the defendant will present himself, as well as Marcelo, in São Vicente do Sul. He himself confirmed that he is going to the municipality, which is 90 km away from Santa Maria.

WHAT HAPPENS

The vote to maintain habeas corpus continues to be held for Thursday at the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul. However, until then, the superior decision prevails, and the convicted defendants must be arrested.

If the TJRS decides to maintain the habeas corpus, the STF can decide again for the freedom or not of the defendants.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

After 10 days of jury in Porto Alegre, the four defendants, who were responsible for the fire, were sentenced to serve their sentence. Marcelo and Luciano were sentenced to 18 years, while Mauro was sentenced to 19 years and 6 months and Elissandro Spohr was sentenced to 22 years and 6 months.

On Friday, at the closing of the jury, judge Orlando Faccini Neto ordered the immediate arrest of the four, so that they could begin serving their sentence. However, a habeas corpus from the defense of Elissandro Spohr granted the defendant to appeal in freedom, benefit extended to the other three. Habeas corpus had a preliminary character until it was finally judged

On Tuesday, the Public Ministry filed a request with the Federal Supreme Court, asking for the revocation of habeas corpus. This Tuesday, he was hunted by decision of Minister Luiz Fuz, president of the Supreme

Also on Tuesday, the arrest warrants were issued by the 1st Jury Court of Porto Alegre

On Thursday, three judges of the 1st Criminal Chamber of the TJ judge the habeas corpus definitive. If they grant it, they will have to communicate the decision to the STF.

MP SPEAKS OF THE SUPREME’S DECISION

The Public Ministry, which petitioned the Supreme Court for the arrest and not for habeas corpus, commented on the decision in a live video. For the Attorney General of Justice, Marcelo Dornelles, the decision re-establishes the correct application of the law in relation to the imprisonment of the convicts, ensuring the principle of sovereignty of the jurors.

– The Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul has always been confident and convinced of the responsibility of the convicts. After all, there is only reason for a trial to be popular if the decisions are effectively enforced – said Dornelles.