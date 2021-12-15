Lary threatens Liziane with death

Lary Bottino and Liziane Gutierrez got together during the final party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), this morning. Liziane was expelled after an episode of aggression against Lary, witnessed by MC Gui and Erasmo Viana and the ex-MTV came to threaten the ex-pea to death.

In conversation with Dynho Alves, Gui Araujo and Erasmo Viana, Lary appears visibly irritated making threats against Liziane. “Almost beaten there, huh?” asked Bill. “Am I going to get hit? Did I get hit?”, shot Lary while Erasmus spoke: “Catch nothing! She played hard!”

Baby, if the production put her here again I would kill her! If you put her here again I would kill her! Put her here to see if I don’t kill her!

yelled Lary Bottino.

“Small, look, you’re sinister,” Erasmus tried to interrupt. “If you mess with Guilherme, I’ll cut with scissors! If you mess with him, I’ll hit with scissors!”, continued the ex-MTV, screaming and eliciting laughter from the ex-peons. “There was a party he went to in Florianopolis, ask what I did? I kicked ass”, revealed Lary.

understand the case

MC Gui, eliminated in the first special field to define the finalists, told Rico Melquiades – who is confirmed in the grand final for the R$ 1.5 million prize dispute that Liziane Gutierrez ended up being expelled from the RecordTV event for the season’s participants for assaulting Lary Bottino and throwing a drink in Erasmo Viana’s face.

“Liziane stormed in, bro,” said MC Gui. “And she was expelled,” added Erasmo Viana. “How?” asked Rico Melquiades. “He hit Lary and she came out on top of that stuff,” reported the funkeiro. “Really? Was she drunk?”, asked, surprised, the comedian.

MC Gui continued telling that Liziane Gutierrez entered the last event of the reality show willing to appear.

I do not know. She came in cursing Bil and Erasmus. He threw a drink in Erasmus’ face and pushed Lary into that vase there.

“I’m past it, guys,” said Rico Melquiades. “That cannot,” complained Erasmo Viana.

The Farm 2021: MC Gui says Liziane Gutierrez was expelled from the last party Image: Playback/Playplus

On Twitter, the ex-pean explained that she didn’t attack Lary and that the ex-MTV intruded on her argument with Erasmus, threw a drink in her hair and scratched her face.

I’m po**! I didn’t hit her! Look what she did to my hair? She actually scratched my face. She threw drink at me. She is now there applauding, laughing. I didn’t do anything to her. she is wanting to appear

, declared in an interview with columnist Erlan Bastos.

Liziane also said that she already wanted to meet Erasmus and that she doesn’t regret having done what she did:

I threw Erasmus booze because he is a person that if I had met him longer, it would have happened off camera. However, it was the first opportunity to meet him and I did what I would do independently of cameras

THE UOL contacted RecordTV to ask for a position on Liziane Gutierrez’s expulsion. As soon as there is an answer, the text will be updated.