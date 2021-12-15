Last meteor shower of the year will be this Tuesday: time and how to watch

Stargazers will be in for a surprise this week as the Geminid meteor shower will be active from December 14th to 17th. Those in the southern hemisphere can see the Geminid meteor shower at around 120 meteors per hour. This year the bright moon may not offer the best conditions to see the event, but after 2 am, if the sky is clear, we can see a good show.

See also: Netflix: list of series and films that will compete for the Golden Globes 2022

Geminids can travel at a speed of about 35 km/s. That’s 40 times faster than a high-speed bullet. It is called ‘Geminids’, as the rain seems to radiate from a point in the constellation Gemini.

What makes the Gemini meteor shower unique?

Normally, meteor showers are caused when the Earth passes through chunks of rock and ice left by comets. For example, the Orionid meteor shower and the Ursid meteor shower are associated with comet 1P / Halley and 8P / Tuttle, respectively.

But the Geminid meteor shower is associated with an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon. According to NASA, 3200 Phaethon measures 5.10 km in diameter and was discovered on October 11, 1983, using the infrared astronomical satellite. It is named after the Greek myth of Phaethon, son of the Sun god Helios.

How can an asteroid produce a meteor shower?

NASA says there are four theories: one that Phaethon separated from another object and ejected meteoroids during the separation; two, that a collision with another object could have produced the wreckage and Earth travels through that wreckage every December.

The third theory assumes that Phaethon could be a dead comet and the fourth theory assumes that Phaethon is a rock comet. Phaethon’s main body still remains a mystery.

How to watch?

Get away from the city’s light pollution. Lie down in a secure field or on the terrace of a house. Get there about 30 minutes early as your eyes need time to adjust to the dark. Avoid looking at the phone as this can impair your night vision.

NASA will do a live stream on its NASA Meteor Watch Facebook page. Rain is captured by a camera at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.