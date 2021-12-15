Learn about the telecommunications stock with a potential upside of 236%, according to XP

The market has an eye on the next steps of the Brisanet (BRIT3) – by far, the standout among suppliers of Internet of the auction 5G in Brazil. THE XP Investments reiterated the purchase of the share and stipulated the target price of R$17, which implies a significant appreciation potential of 236.6% over the current price.

In an event organized by the investment brokerage, which was attended by eight companies in the telecommunications Brazilian plus the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), Brisanet highlighted its ambitious plans for the implementation of the new technology in the Northeast and Midwest regions.

In the Northeast, where Brisanet acquired two frequencies, the new mobile telephony operator in the country will be able to serve the capitals, with the 2.3 GHz frequency acting as the 700 MHz band, and the interior. The company halved the expected number of sites, but will increase investments in equipment by location.

In the Midwest, Brisanet, which only has the 3.5 GHz block, does not rule out the possibility of renting the 700 MHz frequency from third parties. The company intends to start its greenfield expansion (new projects) in fiber from 2023 in the region.

Increased efficiency

With the arrival of 5G, Brisanet should see an increase in efficiency in investments for the FTTH segment (Fiber to the Home, or fiber for the home, translated into Portuguese).

For the higher income classes, users will have both residential fiber services and 5G. In the periphery, Brisanet estimates that around 40% of prepaid users migrate directly to 5G.

Brisanet said that, for 2022, it does not need financing, according to XP. The funds raised in its initial public offering of shares (IPO, its acronym in English) should make short-term investments viable.

For 2023, the company told XP that it will consider carrying out a follow-on share offering to adjust the free float 25% minimum required by the Novo Mercado, the highest level of corporate governance in the B3 (B3SA3).

Disclaimer

