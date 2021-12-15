Learn how to recover your hacked Instagram account | Organize the Accounts

Do you know someone who had the Instagram account hacked and criminals impersonated that user to sell products, services or even ask for financial help? Or has this already happened to you? Even in cases where the owner of that profile has the call “ two-factor authentication “, recovery can be hampered by criminals. But it is not impossible. Find out what to do here!

When you notice any difficulty in accessing your profile or receiving an email from a login made by an unrecognized device, the user must try to retrieve it through Instagram’s own mechanisms.

The first step the user should try is to click on “Get help signing in” (on Android devices) or “Forgot your password?” (in the case of iPhones).

From there, you must enter the username, email address or telephone number associated with the account and click “Need more help?” to receive an account verification code at one of these places. This code will be requested in the sequence. It works as a verification that the account owner is actually the person trying to log in. (and who supposedly have access to that registered email or phone number).

If the user does not remember the email, telephone (or the scammers have already changed the address or number for recovery), the user needs to click on “I cannot access this email or phone number.“.

From there, Instagram will ask that user to enter a secure email address that they can access. Then instructions for recovery will be sent to that address.

For that, however, the social network needs to check that that person is really the user who is trying to recover his account. For this, the social network uses two mechanisms:

In the case of a business account where there are no photos of that person, Instagram asks for the registered email address or mobile number and the type of device used at the time of registration (whether it was an iPhone, Android, iPad or other).

(whether it was an iPhone, Android, iPad or other). If the account has photos of the hacked person, Instagram will do a facial recognition through a video selfie turning the face in different directions. “This will help us verify that you are a real person and confirm your identity,” says the social network.

After submitting the video selfie to Instagram, the social network will send an email to the address you provided during the recovery request with instructions for completing it.