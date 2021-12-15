LeBron and more, check out Curry’s record repercussion

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has set a new NBA record and stirred up basketball lovers. In a game against the New York Knicks, Curry became the player with the most three-pointers converted in the regular season in the competition’s history.

Curry reached 2,974 baskets in his NBA career, and surpassed former player Ray Allen, who held the record with 2,973. Allen was at Madison Square Garden and greeted the new record holder.

Meanwhile, some NBA names like LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrated Curry’s achievement with social media posts.

“I just landed in Dallas to see Stephen Curry break the record, and to make it even bigger, he did it at the Garden! Congratulations, brother! Awesome!” LeBron wrote on his Twitter feed.

Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! AMAZING — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 15, 2021

Orlando Magic’s Terrence Ross wants to know how many three-point shots Curry will finish with. “The real question is: how many (shots) out of three will he end up?”, he joked.

Real question is, how many three will he end up with? — Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) December 15, 2021

Even Grupo Globo’s narrator, Everaldo Marques, interrupted his vacation to celebrate the “ridiculous” Curry. “Holiday break to: Stephen Curry, you are the ridiculous among the ridiculous! The greatest pitcher in the history of basketball is now the NBA record-breaking 3-ball!” he commented.

Vacation break for: @StephenCurry30 YOU ARE THE RIDICULE AMONG THE RIDICULES! The greatest pitcher in basketball history is now the NBA record-breaking 3-ball! End of break. Back to the holidays. — ?veraldo Marques (@everaldomarques) December 15, 2021

Check out more repercussions: