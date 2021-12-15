Listen before sending: WhatsApp launches new feature for audio messages

WhatsApp is gaining more and more features. It has recently received new privacy options for online status and now a new option for voice messages is coming to the app, allowing you to listen to them before forwarding them to anyone.

The news was announced today via the official WhatsApp Twitter account. In the animation you can see that the feature can be very useful for those who often think they said something wrong or someone messed up the recording of the voice message, as it is now possible to listen to it before sending it.

According to the app’s website, to listen to the voice recording just start the voice recording and slide your finger to keep the recorder turned on. When you’re done talking, just tap the pause button (in red) then the play button to hear what you said. If everything is correct, just tap send or tap the trash to delete the recording.