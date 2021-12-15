Lizi throws a glass at Erasmo, attacks Lary and is expelled from A Fazenda 13 | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Instagram Liziane Gutierrez caused a huge mess behind the scenes of A Fazenda 13

Liziane Gutierrez was armed with her hatred and revolt against enemies for the last party of A Fazenda 13. Backstage, the first eliminated of the season threw a glass of drink in the face of Erasmo Viana, another in Victor Pecoraro and even punched and slapped in Lary Bottino. Production had to step in to sort out the mess and kick it out of headquarters.

There were several enmities that Lizi conquered in her short stint in the program, but since she learned of the possibility of going back to confinement and facing her targets, she had been warning on social networks that she would clean up. And she wasn’t kidding.

The broadcast of the party on Playplus was delayed a few minutes due to all the confusion behind the scenes. According to sources in the column, she would have shouted to Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos that they were single because of the closeness they had in the confinement. The two, who had just been eliminated, lost control.

Then he went after Erasmus and Victor. She threw a glass of drink at each of them, and they both got wet and amazed at her anger. Lizi even warned Tati Quebra Barraco that she would make trouble with her enemies, but she was told not to do that at the party, only she shrugged.

Just as Lizi was going to go after Gui Araujo, Lary Bottino came forward to prevent the attack, but ended up attacked by the first elimination of the season.

Seeing the lack of control of the person, the production had no option but to remove her from the party and send her back to the hotel. Liziane did not have the opportunity to appear for the Playplus cameras and the public that followed the broadcast throughout the night could not see her, having the impression that she had not even stepped into confinement.