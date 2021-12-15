Liziane is expelled from the party after assaulting Erasmo and Lary

Liziane Gutierrez was kicked out of the last party of The Farm 2021. The model, who was the first eliminated of the season, decided to cause the final recording with all former participants, held in the early hours of this Wednesday (15th).

Learn all about A Fazenda 2021 in the coverage of RD1

According to reports from pedestrians during the live broadcast of the event on PlayPlus, Lizi would have started a big mess with Erasmo Viana. The girl even threw a drink in the crossfit instructor’s face.

“I just left and she wanted to cook”, yelled Erasmo, on recording with Dayane Mello. “I’ve seen crazy people, more like this… And her expression? Of psychopath!”, amended.

It is worth remembering that Lizi has been attacking Erasmus since she was eliminated from the attraction. The brunette filed lawsuits against the boy on charges of psychological abuse when she saw videos of his statements against her in the house.

Liziane pushed Lary Bottino to the ground

Also according to the report of the ex-confined at the party, Lizi would have pushed lary bottino, who got injured in a vase in the show’s set. Given the girl’s altered state, the direction chose to remove her from the recording.

It is worth remembering that the ex-peoa had been cut out of the last dynamics for having tested positive for Covid. The beauty, however, took a new exam and was eventually released by the Record’s management to participate in the last recording.

The fight scenes were not shown in the streaming that transmits the program, but should be included in this Wednesday’s edition on open TV.,

erasmus saying that he’s seen crazy people but not like the person he’s talking about (probably the liziane) and that the person’s face is psychopath pic.twitter.com/6PcinjW4nG She laughs. (@usually) December 15, 2021