Liziane is expelled from the party after assaulting Erasmo and Lary

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Liziane is expelled from the party after assaulting Erasmo and Lary 4 Views

Erasmo Viana is outraged at Liziane’s behavior at the last party of A Fazenda 2021. (Image: Reproduction / PlayPlus)

Liziane Gutierrez was kicked out of the last party of The Farm 2021. The model, who was the first eliminated of the season, decided to cause the final recording with all former participants, held in the early hours of this Wednesday (15th).

Learn all about A Fazenda 2021 in the coverage of RD1

According to reports from pedestrians during the live broadcast of the event on PlayPlus, Lizi would have started a big mess with Erasmo Viana. The girl even threw a drink in the crossfit instructor’s face.

“I just left and she wanted to cook”, yelled Erasmo, on recording with Dayane Mello. “I’ve seen crazy people, more like this… And her expression? Of psychopath!”, amended.

It is worth remembering that Lizi has been attacking Erasmus since she was eliminated from the attraction. The brunette filed lawsuits against the boy on charges of psychological abuse when she saw videos of his statements against her in the house.

Liziane pushed Lary Bottino to the ground

Also according to the report of the ex-confined at the party, Lizi would have pushed lary bottino, who got injured in a vase in the show’s set. Given the girl’s altered state, the direction chose to remove her from the recording.

It is worth remembering that the ex-peoa had been cut out of the last dynamics for having tested positive for Covid. The beauty, however, took a new exam and was eventually released by the Record’s management to participate in the last recording.

The fight scenes were not shown in the streaming that transmits the program, but should be included in this Wednesday’s edition on open TV.,

Henry Earring

Henry Earring he is from Bahia, graduated in Social Communication at Unijorge, in Salvador. He has been working in journalism since 2008, passing through the editorials of politics, cities, culture and entertainment in several news portals, local and national. He is a collaborator of the RD1 since 2012, where he was responsible for the editorship of Famosos and author of the column Por Trás da Mídia. He is a number 1 fan of reality shows. Talk bullshit on Twitter (@earring) all day too!

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula will receive all of Neném’s family at her home | come around

Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli) is not a woman to give up! Even more, when it …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved