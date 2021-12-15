Liziane manifests after expulsion from final party

Liziane Gutierrez spoke after the repercussion that she would have been expelled from the final party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), for attacking Lary Bottino and throwing drinks at Erasmo Viana, this morning.

On Twitter, the ex-pean explained that she didn’t attack Lary and that the ex-MTV intruded on her argument with Erasmus, threw a drink in her hair and scratched her face.

I’m po**! I didn’t hit her! Look what she did to my hair? She actually scratched my face. She threw drink at me. She is now there applauding, laughing. I didn’t do anything to her. she is wanting to appear

, declared in an interview with columnist Erlan Bastos.

Liziane also said that she already wanted to meet Erasmus and that she doesn’t regret having done what she did:

I threw Erasmus booze because he is a person that if I had met him longer, it would have happened off camera. However, it was my first opportunity to meet him and I did what I would do independently of cameras.

The ex-pean also detonated Lary Bottino citing the case of the theft of bracelets involving Ariadna:

She wanted to show up, wanted a little bit of fame in addition to stealing jewelry. How is my hair? There’s a scratch on my face! Then I got kicked out and she’s still there!

Finally, Liziane said that she was upset with the negative repercussions of the case and said again that Lary used her to “promote”.

It’s 5:40 am and I need to sleep. My psyche is very shaken, I’m very shaken and fragile with all this. I told you, I didn’t attack anyone. I’m fed up with lies, unfortunately she wanted to get involved in a story that wasn’t hers and used it to promote herself. #The farm — Liziane Gutierrez 💣 (@lizianetierrez) December 15, 2021

When they can’t manipulate you, they’ll try to manipulate others into thinking badly of you. I know my truth and many there saw what happened for real. I’m fed up with so much hypocrisy! I hate injustice and I don’t deserve to go through this. #The farm #PartyA Farm — Liziane Gutierrez 💣 (@lizianetierrez) December 15, 2021

At the final party of “A Fazenda 13”, MC Gui, eliminated in the first special field to define the finalists, told Rico Melquiades – who is confirmed in the grand final for the R$ 1.5 million prize dispute that Liziane was expelled for assaulting Lary.

“Liziane stormed in, bro,” said MC Gui. “And she was expelled,” added Erasmo Viana. “How?” asked Rico Melquiades. “He hit Lary and she came out on top of that stuff,” reported the funkeiro. “Really? Was she drunk?”, asked, surprised, the comedian.

MC Gui continued telling that Liziane Gutierrez entered the last event of the reality show willing to appear.

I do not know. She came in cursing Bil and Erasmus. He threw a drink in Erasmus’ face and pushed Lary into that vase there.