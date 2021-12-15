Logitech launches the POP line in Brazil full of colors and personality; check out

Logitech launches this Tuesday (14) its new POP line in Brazil. The Vibrant Studio series has several colors and styles for you to customize your setup. In early November, it was released in the United States.





The POP Keys mechanical keyboard brings new customizable emoji keys in addition to the retro style. It is extremely comfortable, compact and reproduces typewriter-like sound.

12 new FN shortcuts feature Snip Screen, which captures your computer screen, Mute Mic, to mute the microphone used on the device, and Media Keys, which control the media being played to make the workday easier. The eight extra emoji keys can be swapped and easily customized to your favorite emojis or other shortcuts using free software Logitech Options.

The wireless Pop Mouse is beautiful, compact and designed to fit perfectly in the palm of your hand, but it’s also practical enough to take anywhere. with your smartwheel, you can automatically switch from high-precision click-to-click mode to fast scrolling to fly through long documents or social feeds.

The top mouse button quickly opens the full emoji menu to add personality to your words and can be customized for other useful one-click functions.

In addition to great features, it has beautiful colors. They are available in Daydream (mint, lilac and yellow, in bubblegum tones), Blast (black, yellow and grey, in retro game tones) and Heartbreaker (pink, red and coral – in raspberry tones) versions.

The Logitech Mouse Pad and Logitech Desk Mat are soft, smooth, non-slip mousepads that will take your workspace to new levels. They are made with high quality materials, offering the perfect glide and comfort for Logitech mice. The smooth, comfortable and thin surface provides a silent and effortless gliding for the mouse.

“The POP line is the missing piece to make the portfolio even cooler.” In addition to the striking aesthetics, the POP line brings the possibility of talking to emojis more easily, without forgetting the connection technology in multiple devices of the best peripherals from Logitech, tells the head of marketing at Logitech Brasil, Renato Voltarelli.

The POP keyboard and mouse can connect to up to three devices at the same time via Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt wireless receiver. They are guaranteed durability and a long battery life — a subscription to Logitech products.

Price and availability