Lomba, Saravia and Lucas Ribeiro leave Inter

Inter announced a “package” of departures on Tuesday night. In an official statement, Colorado announced that full-back Renzo Saravia, defender Lucas Ribeiro and goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba left the club. The trio had their contracts to end and their ties were not renewed.

The goalkeeper, by the way, has already been presented at Palmeiras, where he will be the reserve of the holder Weverton, who is constantly called up for the Brazilian team. Lomba arrived in Colorado in July 2016 and played for six seasons. He assumed the title in 2018, the year he was chosen as the best goalkeeper in the Brazilian Championship, and played in 212 matches.

Saravia arrived in February 2020 and played 49 games. The young Lucas arrived in the second half of the same year and performed 33 times. The trio participated in the campaign.

Diego Alonso is Uruguay’s new coach

After a long wait, the Uruguay team finally has a new coach. It is the Uruguayan Diego Alonso, 46 ​​years old. On Saturday, ESPN Uruguay said that with Gallardo’s refusal, three names were still on the agenda. In addition to Alonso and Aguirre, the current coach of Talleres, and who is also quoted to coach Inter next season, Alexander Medina.





