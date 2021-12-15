Lucky Day Result 543 today, 12/14; prize is BRL 300 thousand – Country

In contest 543, the Lucky Day will draw a prize of R$300 thousand. If you want to follow up, the draw will take place at 20:00 this Tuesday by Caixa Econômica Federal. The minimum bet is R$2.00.

Lucky Day Result contest 543

03 – 04 – 06 – 10 – 18 – 20 – 26

lucky month

06 – June

How to play on Lucky Day?

To participate, you need to choose from 7 to 15 numbers out of the 31 that are available, plus “1 Month of Luck”. Thus, each contest draws seven numbers and one “Lucky Month”. You still have the option to choose Surpresinha (when the system chooses the numbers for you) and/or Stubborn (when you keep the same game for 3,6,9 or 12 consecutive contests).

How to bet on the Internet?

To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:

Be over 18 years old;

Have a CPF;

Have an email;

Have a credit card with the main brands.

To register, follow the steps below:

Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br

Inform your personal data;

Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;

Complete the filling.

How to follow the contest live?

You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.