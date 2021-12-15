Luis Fabiano is introduced, explains why he didn’t return to Ponte to play and reveals inspiration for Sevilla | black Bridge

THE former striker Luis Fabiano was introduced this Tuesday as Ponte Preta’s new football coordinator. Back at the club that revealed him, before going out to shine in the jerseys of the world’s great clubs and the Brazilian team, Fabuloso thanked the club’s president-elect, Marco Antônio Eberlin, responsible for the negotiation, for the opportunity to take office – the first of leader of his career – and revealed what will be his greatest inspirations for the new challenge.

Still taking his first steps in his new role, Fabuloso pointed out as his main reference the Spaniard Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo, known as Monchi, a former goalkeeper who since 2000 has been the sporting director of Sevilla and revealed, among others, Jesus Navas and Sergio Ramos. With him at the head of football, the team won 11 titles, including six Europa League.

– For me, my inspiration is him. He made Sevilla, a modest club, become a big club in Spain. His management over all these years is spectacular. The team he builds on a fair budget is fantastic. My model today is to try to get close to Monchi, who is a spectacular manager. It’s not easy, but the path is dedication, experience of the president, the players, the coach. It has everything to try right – said Luis Fabiano at a press conference.

Sevilla was even Luis Fabiano’s most victorious club as a player. From 2005 to 2011, working with Monchi, the former center forward won two Europa Leagues, then called the UEFA Cup, one European Super Cup, two King’s Cups and one Spanish Super Cup. In addition to the former goalkeeper, the Macaca idol also remembered the names of three colleagues with whom he played together as inspiration for the position of coordinator.

– I’m going to mention three players I played who went through the same situation I’m going through. They started after finishing their career as a player, became coordinator, were successful and are now good professionals. Juninho Paulista, Juninho Pernambucano and Edu Gaspar. I am grateful for the president’s confidence in giving me the opportunity to show that side of a coordinator, a director, a manager. And I will do my best to follow in the footsteps of these professionals – he completed.

return that never occurred

Luis Fabiano’s return to Ponte Preta as coordinator divided opinions in the crowd. In addition to never having held the function, declarations of love made to São Paulo, where he played the most in his career and is an idol, and the option to work at another club when there was a possibility of returning to Campinas weigh on the former athlete.

In 2017, when he returned from China, the player and Alvinegra started a relationship, but he ended up going to Vasco. At the press conference, Fabuloso explained the reasons that contributed, in his view, for him not being able to return to Macaca.

– In 2017, I had a contract with the Chinese team. I already knew that I wouldn’t continue, I was in Campinas, my desire was to stay in Campinas. I had a meeting with the board of Ponte Preta at the time. It was decided that when I terminated the contract with the Chinese team, a proposal from Ponte would emerge. This proposal never arrived. So, that’s why I couldn’t go back and play for Ponte Preta. Because there was nothing – he said.

Then, in 2018 and 2019, already recovering from serious knee injuries, he even trained with the cast, but the negotiation did not go forward, which also frustrated the crowd.

– In relation to 2018, I was recently operated on, I had physical limitations. I was doing physical therapy here in Ponte. At the time, it was President Abdalla, who signaled a contract if I had the conditions. I did my best to have it, I even trained with the professional team, but unfortunately my physical limitations did not allow me to wear Ponte’s shirt again. I made an effort, whoever was here knows that I did everything to at least try to play a few games with Ponte’s shirt, but my physical condition didn’t allow it – he completed.

Now, Luis Fabiano returns to Ponte Preta in a role he has never been before, trying to help Ponte to have a more competitive 2022.