Luiza, Murilo Huff and other famous people ask for prayers for Maurílio after the singer is admitted to a hospital in Goiânia | Goias

Famous people are making a chain of prayers and vibrations on social networks for the recovery of singer Maurílio, who is hospitalized in Goiânia. Luiza, partner of the duo, published a statement canceling the concerts and asked fans to take five minutes to say a prayer for him. Singer Murilo Huff also asked his friend for prayers and positive energies.

“That’s all I ask with all the humility in the world. 5 minutes, and dedicate a prayer to Maurílio, please”, said Luiza in a publication on her social network.

The singers Yas and Gabi Martins, and Marcela Mc Gowan, ex-BBB and Luiza’s girlfriend, also posted wishes for the country’s recovery.

Singer and songwriter Gabi Martins posted: “I ask for prayers, please, for my friend! He will get out of this! Luiza, all support for you. We love you!”.

Mariane Mc Gowan, Luiza’s sister-in-law, posted a photo of the pair also with a request for prayer. Victor Hugo, Renno Poeta, Dennis DJ, Matheus Vargas and DJ Mário Pires were other famous people who also joined the prayer chain.

The press office did not disclose the cause of the hospitalization and said that it is awaiting the health bulletin. The office that manages the duo’s career said that the concerts that would take place on December 17th and 18th in Mato Grosso were cancelled.

“More information about the artist’s state of health, we will only send it via medical bulletin. We ask for everyone’s prayers for his quick recovery”, says the statement.

Maurílio participated in a DVD recording, before he got sick, in Goiânia