Lula has 48% of the intentions to vote for president; Bolsonaro has 21%, says Ipec | Politics

An IPEC survey released this Tuesday (14) shows former President Lula (PT) 27 percentage points ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the race for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022. In both scenarios, Lula has more intentions than all other possible candidates combined. See numbers below.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN): 48%

48% Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 21%

21% Sergio Moro (We can): 6%

6% Ciro Gomes (PDT): 5%

5% André Janones (FORWARD): two%

two% João Doria (PSDB): two%

two% Cabo Daciolo (PMN-Brasil 35): 1%

1% Simone Tebet (MDB): 1%

1% Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship): 0%

0% Felipe d’Ávila (NEW): 0%

0% Leonardo Pericles (UP): 0%

0% Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD): 0%

0% Whites / Nulls: 9%

9% Don’t know / Don’t answer: 5%

squid : 49%

49% Bolsonaro: 22%

22% Sergio Moro: 8%

8% Ciro Gomes : 5%

5% João Doria : 3%

3% Blanks/nulls: 9%

9% Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 3%

Data cannot be compared to previous surveys due to the change of tested names.

The IPEC survey was carried out from December 9th to 13th and interviewed 2,002 people in 144 municipalities. The margin of error is 2 points plus and minus. The confidence level is 95%.

Ipec was created by former executives of Ibope Inteligência after its closure. The new research institute works in the area of ​​consultancy and intelligence in market research, public opinion and politics.

According to IPEC, the voting intentions for former president Lula are more expressive between:

those who rate Jair Bolsonaro’s administration as bad or very bad (68%);

those who live in the Northeast (63%);

those who live on the outskirts of capitals (55%);

Catholics (54%);

According to IPEC, Lula’s voting intentions are greater the lower the monthly family income and education level of those interviewed. The former president has 32% among those with a monthly family income above 5 minimum wages and 57% among those with a family income of up to 1 minimum wage. It reaches 40% among those with higher education and reaches 55% among those with elementary education.

President Jair Bolsonaro, in turn, has greater voting intentions between:

those who assess their administration as excellent or good (75%);

residents of the North/Midwest (29%) and South (27%) regions;

evangelicals (33%), a stratum in which it appears technically tied with Lula;

IPEC states that mentions of the president increase the higher the monthly family income and education level of those interviewed. It goes from 14%, among those with an income of up to 1 minimum wage, to 30%, among those with an income above 5 salaries. It still has 18% of mentions among those who have completed primary education and reaches 25% among the most educated.

Sergio Moro stands out among voters who reside in the southern region (11%).

According to IPEC, the other candidates have voting intentions distributed evenly in the analyzed segments.

Bolsonaro government assessment

IPEC also released the assessment of the Bolsonaro government and pointed out the following percentages:

great/good: 19%

19% Regular: 25%

25% bad/very bad: 55%

55% Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 1%

The question asked by the institute was “In its assessment, the government of President Jair Bolsonaro is being”, with the options “excellent”, “good”, “regular”, “bad” or “very bad”.

Together, the items “great” and “good” correspond to the percentage of approval by the administration; and the items “bad” and very bad”, the one of disapproval.

One of the aspects researched concerns the approval of the president’s way of governing. In this case, the question asked was: “And do you approve or disapprove of the way in which President Jair Bolsonaro is governing Brazil?” On this issue, the results were:

Approves: 27%

27% Disapprove: 68%

68% Doesn’t know or didn’t answer: 4%

The survey also asked the question: “Do you trust President Jair Bolsonaro or not?” The percentages were: