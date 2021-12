New IPEC survey released this Tuesday (14) brings Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the lead in voting intentions for president of the Republic in 2022 in two surveyed scenarios. The former president has 48% (scenario 1) and 49% (scenario 2). Next comes President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who will seek reelection, with 21% and 22%, respectively.

In both scenarios, Lula has more voting intentions than all the other candidates combined. The margin of error of two percentage points, plus or minus. See numbers below.

Scene 1

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT): 48%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 21%

Sergio Moro (We can): 6%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 5%

André Janones (Onwards): 2%

João Doria(PSDB): 2%

Cabo Daciolo (PMN-Brasil 35): 1%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 1%

Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship): 0%

Felipe d’Ávila (New): 0%

Leonardo Pericles (UP): 0%

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD): 0%

Blanks/nulls: 9%

Don’t know/don’t answer: 5%

Scenario 2

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva: 49%

Jair Bolsonaro: 22%

Sergio Moro: 8%

Ciro Gomes: 5%

João Doria: 3%

Blanks/nulls: 9%

Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 3%

Research methodology

The IPEC survey was carried out from December 9th to 13th and interviewed 2,002 people in 144 municipalities. The margin of error is 2 points plus and minus. The confidence level is 95%.

Why does Gazeta publish electoral polls?

THE People’s Gazette it has been publishing for years all polling intentions carried out by the main public opinion institutes in the country. You can check the latest surveys at this link, as well as articles on the topic.

Intent to vote polls take a momentary reading, based on representative samples of the population. Interview methods, the composition and number of the sample and even the way a question is asked are factors that can influence the result. That is why it is important to pay attention to the information on methodologies, found at the end of the articles in Gazeta do Povo about electoral surveys. Learn more here.

Having made these considerations, Gazeta considers that electoral polls, far from being a prediction of the election results, are an information tool available to the reader, since the results published have the potential to influence decisions by parties, political leaders and even even the moods of the financial market.