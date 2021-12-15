Lula maintains favoritism in all scenarios for 2022 and Moro falls, says poll

Modalmais/Future Intelligence survey released this Tuesday 14th shows that squid (PT) maintains the favoritism for the 2022 elections. The PT leader leads all scenarios for the 1st and 2nd rounds. 3rd place, Sergio Moro (We can) shows a drop in relation to the previous survey.

At the 1st shift main scenario, Lula marks 37.9% of voting intentions, compared to 30.6% for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and 9.8% for Moro. Next come Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6.4%, and João Doria (PSDB), with 3.3%. The other names considered – Cabo Daciolo (Brazil 35), Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), Simone Tebet (MDB) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) – do not reach 2% each.

At the scenario 2, leaner, Lula has 39.4%, against 33.2% for Bolsonaro, 10.9% for Ciro and 5.7% for Doria. At the scenario 3, with Moro replacing Doria, Lula scored 42.4%, followed by Bolsonaro, with 31.3%; Moro, with 11.4%, and Ciro, with 8%. Finally, the scenario 4, without Ciro, has Lula with 43.8%, Bolsonaro with 32%, Moro with 12.3% and Doria with 4%.

Those responsible for the survey point out that Moro has fallen compared to the previous round. In the main scenario of the 1st round, for example, the former judge dropped from 11.9% to 9.8%. “This is an expected move, because, in the November edition, Moro gained great visibility in the media, for his act of affiliation and confirmation of the pre-candidacy”, points out the institute.

In the main design of the 2nd round, Lula reached 50.8% of voting intentions, compared to 37% for Bolsonaro. The previous survey estimated the PT’s victory by 49.7% to 38.4%. Lula would also defeat Moro by 48.9% to 30.5%; Ciro, by 47.7% to 21.3%; and Doria, by 50.7% to 16.4%.

Bolsonaro (39.6%) appears numerically behind Ciro (41.8%) in the 2nd round projection. The picture, however, is a technical tie, as well as the projection that puts the former captain (35.4%) in dispute with Moro (39.7%). Against Doria (33.8%), Bolsonaro (40.3%) appears ahead.

2,000 people were interviewed by telephone between 7 and 13 December. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points more or less.

Read the survey in full:

