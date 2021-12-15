Marcos Oliveira remains in a hospital in Rio

Marcos Oliveira has been hospitalized since early December after contracting a urinary tract infection. The 69-year-old actor is at the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, in Rio de Janeiro and awaits an accurate diagnosis, in addition to the infection. Despite the tough days, he is trying to keep him in a good mood.

“Passing on to thank everyone for their affection. I had a little problem with urinating that has been bothering me for years. Thanks to the universe, I got a great doctor who helped me and this week I’ll solve it”, started, on his Instagram.

“I’m here in the fight”

According to the actor’s own statement, the doctors are carrying out an investigation to find out what Marcos’ health problem really is and are awaiting the results of the tests he underwent. “We are still doing the investigation. It’s hard. I’m here in the fight. I’m going to do another test and, God willing, in three days’ time, I’ll have the result. Forces”, added.

So as not to lose humor and face hospitalization in a lighter way, when finishing Marcos Oliveira he joked that he has old problems “Old man’s problem. No, I’m not putting silicone”, ended.

