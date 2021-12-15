Marília Mendonça’s brother reveals the singer’s last message

João Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça, revealed what was the last message he exchanged with the singer. He commented on the matter during an interview with journalist Rafael Godinho, from Quem magazine.

Want to know more? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news by clicking here.

During the chat, the artist, who is partnered with Dom Vittor, opened his heart and spoke about how much he was feeling for his older sister. According to João, the two were even thinking about traveling just before the tragic plane crash.

“My last message to Marília was because we were planning her tour trip in Europe, which I would accompany her. We were solving the vaccine issue, because I took the first dose and got Covid-19,” he said. “Then she texted me, ‘Baby, what was your last day with Covid? Do you remember?’ Because we had to wait 40 days to take the second dose and my mother wouldn’t let me because she hadn’t given the right days”, recalled the brother.

He said that due to the complications of covid-19, he ended up canceling another moment close to his sister. “Ouch, my last message to her was asking her to cancel my ticket and complaining about my mother, that I was angry that I couldn’t go,” he said.

“It was minutes before the accident and these messages she hasn’t responded to anymore. All of this became small in the face of the tragedy afterwards,” he said.

Also during the interview, João told how it was to have been “trained” by his sister to pursue a career as a country singer. According to the boy, he would start the artistic works by opening Marília’s shows.

“Is it over there [Marília Mendonça] he left everything prepared, he looked like he knew what was going to happen. She had already met with the band and proposed for the musicians to work with us, opening her shows. Her words to the band were even a little heavy: ‘Now the mission is yours’”, said Gustavo.

Participated in the Multishow Award

Last week João Gustavo was featured at the Multishow Awards, where he took the stage to pick up the Best Singer trophy, dedicated to his sister. Beside his mother, Dona Ruth, he declared himself to Marília Mendonça.

“I just wanted to give you a message. Marília wanted to see everyone happy. Everyone who is here today, I’m sure they were able to share some experience with Marília, some teaching, and I know you keep that in your heart. And I want you to always keep what Marília passed on to each one of you. Today I’m wearing a chain with this pendant, with the initials R and M, which I recorded a while ago, and that’s how I’m going to carry it here on my chest, forever”, completed João Gustavo.