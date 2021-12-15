Masks will be needed for another two or three years, says scientist at Sinovac | Brazil

the variant omicron gives Covid-19 and its high transmission capacity surprised scientists, who at the beginning of the pandemic did not count on the rapid mutation of the virus. According to Sinovac’s medical director, Zijie Zhang, who has been in Brazil for three months working at the Butantan Institute as a result of the Chinese pharmaceutical company’s partnership with the São Paulo State government, the new strain poses challenges to laboratories and signals that the pandemic it may not be that close to the end yet.

“I believe we will have to wear masks for at least another two years, maybe three,” Zhang said in an interview with Value at the Butantan Institute, noting that other more restrictive measures will depend more on the gravity of each moment and the decisions of each country. “We need the population to take the reinforcements. You see, on the African continent only 10% of people have had the vaccine. And even in the US less than 40% took the booster shots. The best way to reduce transmission is to take the reinforcement”, he says. “If two doses protect for six months, maybe the booster can protect for a year. That’s what we’re studying.”

The scientist at Sinovac says that the first doses of vaccines, both Coronavac, manufactured by the Chinese pharmaceutical, and the others, are possibly less effective against omicron than they were against other strains. However, this does not reduce the need for the population to take booster doses. On the contrary, because laboratories have been dedicated to updating antidotes. Zijie says that when the delta variant began to spread, labs had already started to consider the new data, but acknowledges that omicron added to the complexity of the work.

“We also develop vaccine for the delta. But based on results from around the world, we’ve seen that vaccines still do a good job against that strain. The rate of protection was very similar between the vaccine developed for the delta and the others it was similar. In terms of vaccine protection, the delta was not that dangerous,” Zijie said. “On the other hand, omicron has more mutations and can rapidly reduce vaccine antibodies. That’s why this variant can be more problematic than the previous ones”, he explains. Below are the main points of the interview.

constant vaccination – Due to the mutations of the virus, Zijie predicts that there will have to be a permanent vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, as occurs with the flu. “We observed that the presence of the level of antibodies decreases over time. This obviously compromises the effectiveness of the vaccine as time goes on. And then there’s the factor that the variants keep popping up. If the virus changes, as happens with influenza, we have to change the vaccine also because the previous ones start not working.”

He reiterates that the emergence of omicrons has changed understanding of the virus. “A month ago, we thought the covid-19 virus wouldn’t change as much compared to influenza. However, in almost two years we have seen so many variants, especially omicron, and now we hope that more strains will continue to appear.”

Zijie says he tends to agree with other scientists who already say that vaccines against covid could be applied simultaneously with the flu vaccine. In the United Kingdom, for example, a study started in the middle of the year and led by researchers from the National Health System (NHS), similar to the SUS in Brazil, is already analyzing which side effects people get when they receive the vaccine flu and the vaccine from AstraZeneca and Pfizer at the same time. In addition, they investigate the consistency of the body’s immune response to each dose.

Lethality – Although he believes that new variants will emerge and that pandemic protocols will have to be, to a greater or lesser extent, extended until 2023, at least, the Chinese scientist considers that the tendency is to see the virus becoming less and less lethal. “That’s the good news,” he said. “Even if vaccines can’t stop transmissions, the most important thing is that we can reduce the severity of the disease and people don’t need to be so afraid of it anymore.”

Coronavac Pfizer – In response to the distrust of part of the population towards Coronavac, seen earlier in the campaign when people sought health posts with Pfizer or Janssen vaccines, Zijie says that scientifically and statistically there is already sufficient evidence that the Sinovac immunizer it works and does not generate Machiavellian side effects.

“Almost 2 billion people have had our vaccines. We have a health surveillance system that makes us very confident about the safety of our immunizing agent. It may not have been fully effective in interrupting disease transmissions, but it saved many lives. Our vaccine achieved high protection rates that prevented more severe infections.”