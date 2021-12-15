MasterChef Final: check out the finalists’ looks

Eduardo comes up with a modern look
The 19-year-old student prepares a menu with the theme “young classic”, but his production for the last episode of the eighth season couldn’t be more modern. He finishes off the black look with a denim jacket and amazing accessories, such as a bead necklace and designer sneakers. THE sneaker The finalist has everything to do with the occasion: it is the Chunky Dunky model, by Nike in partnership with the ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s.
Isabella doesn’t give up “lucky” sneakers
Throughout the competition, the 25-year-old actress and businesswoman wore her “lucky” sneakers, which are black and very old – from high school, she says. Of course Isabella couldn’t leave him alone in the grand final. So she chose a set of kimono and John John branded print pants to match him. Ah, look at the competitor’s hair! The scarf, her trademark, is present in the bun.
Kelyn invests in print and comfort
The 28-year-old student has invested in a look that is just like her, with colorful details and very comfortable. The printed long-sleeved blouse is the main piece that, together with the shiny scarf tied at the waist, guarantees the production’s fun air. On the feet, bright red sneakers.