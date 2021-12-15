Matheus Jesus may return to the interior team on another loan from Corinthians

With a contract until the end of 2023 and with only nine games with the Corinthians shirt, Matheus Jesus is close to being loaned for the fourth time by the Parque São Jorge club. The steering wheel has an agreement aligned with Ponte Preta.

In a survey with people linked to the player’s staff, the my helm heard that the 24-year-old player should compete in the 2022 season with the Campinas team. In addition to the Campeonato Paulista, Ponte Preta will play the B Series of the Brasileirão.

Thus, Matheus Jesus should go through his fourth loan since joining Corinthians in 2019. In 2020 he played for Red Bull Bragantino, where he played 22 games and scored three goals. In 2021, the steering wheel passed by Juventude and Náutico. At the South club, the defensive midfielder played 17 matches, while at the Northeast, which was in Serie B, played ten games.

With 24 years old, Matheus Jesus would be returning to the club that revealed him in 2016. With 41 games, the defensive midfielder was one of the main names of Ponte Preta in the season and soon after was negotiated with Santos.

Matheus Jesus was hired by Corinthians in 2019, after doing a good São Paulo Championship for the West. After arriving on loan in the first season, the player’s bond was changed to permanent and valid until December 31, 2023. The Parque São Jorge club has 50% of its economic rights.

