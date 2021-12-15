Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, is hospitalized in Goiânia | Goias

Singer Maurílio, who forms a duo with Luiza, is hospitalized in a hospital in Goiânia. Before, he participated in the recording of a DVD by the duo Zé Felipe and Miguel on Tuesday night (14) (look above). The shows for the next few days have been cancelled.

The press office did not disclose the cause of hospitalization and said to wait for the health bulletin. The pair partner asked for prayers from Maurilio.

“That’s all I ask with all the humility in the world. 5 minutes, and dedicate a prayer to Maurilio, please,” he said in a publication on his social network.

The office that manages the duo’s career said that the concerts that would take place on December 17th and 18th in Mato Grosso were cancelled.

“More information about the artist’s state of health, we will only send it via medical bulletin. We ask for everyone’s prayers for his quick recovery”, says the statement.

On social media, Dennis Dj wished his friend strength. Other fans also posted get well wishes. The duo is the author of the hit “S de Saudade”, which features Zé Neto and Cristiano.

