MC Gui and Dayane Mello meet again at hotel

MC Gui, the one eliminated from the special field of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) last night, met Dayane Mello, the eleventh out of reality, at the hotel. All eliminated are confined to participate in the special activities of the final stretch.

On his Instagram profile, the MC posed with the model and thanked the votes received by his fans: “Look, the canine snake”, he began: “Passing by to thank Day, and her audience who cheered for me”, he said.

Regardless of anything, we are very grateful. We’ve come too far and this canine snake here, I’ll take it with me for the rest of my life! My little sister, my big sister. MC GUI

After the thanks, the pair joked that they would continue to gossip and update themselves on the confinement.

Liziane is not in confinement

Yesterday, during the airing of the program, Adriane Galisteu informed that Liziane Gutierrez was not participating in the activities, as she tested positive for covid. The information had already been confirmed by UOL, during the afternoon.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

A Fazenda 2021: MC Gui and Aline Mineiro are eliminated in the semifinal - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 15

Aline and MC Gui left together

A Fazenda 2021: MC Gui and Aline Mineiro are eliminated in the semifinal

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 15

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 15

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 15

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

5 / 15

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

6 / 15

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

7 / 15

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 15

Lary Bottino: 5th out

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 15

Tati: 6th out

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh edition of the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 15

Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

11 / 15

Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla in the ninth farm - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 15

Valentina: 9th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

13 / 15

Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 15

Dayane Mello: 11th out

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination - Play/PlayPlus

15 / 15

Mileide Mihaile: 12th out

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to stand between Dynho, Rico, Solange and Sthe?

poll closed

Total of 36241 votes

60.97%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

21.46%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

10.34%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

7.24%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 36241 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

