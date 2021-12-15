MC Gui and Dayane Mello meet again at hotel

MC Gui, the one eliminated from the special field of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) last night, met Dayane Mello, the eleventh out of reality, at the hotel. All eliminated are confined to participate in the special activities of the final stretch.

On his Instagram profile, the MC posed with the model and thanked the votes received by his fans: “Look, the canine snake”, he began: “Passing by to thank Day, and her audience who cheered for me”, he said.

Regardless of anything, we are very grateful. We’ve come too far and this canine snake here, I’ll take it with me for the rest of my life! My little sister, my big sister. MC GUI

After the thanks, the pair joked that they would continue to gossip and update themselves on the confinement.

Liziane is not in confinement

Yesterday, during the airing of the program, Adriane Galisteu informed that Liziane Gutierrez was not participating in the activities, as she tested positive for covid. The information had already been confirmed by UOL, during the afternoon.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

