MC Gui and Gui Araújo offer a house for Dynho after separation from Mirella

Friends wished the “new bachelor” strength (Photo: Playback/PlayPlus/Instagram)

Still not knowing he’s single, Dynho was eliminated from “The Farm 13” this Tuesday (14). As a joke, MC Gui and Gui Araújo offered their house to the funkeiro. In a post on Instagram, before Adriane Galisteu’s announcement, the two made the “invitation”.

“If there’s anyone waiting, it’s us [sic]. There are lots of places to live,” said Gui. “If you don’t live with us, we’ll live with him. [sic]”, added Araújo, laughing.

Dynho’s divorce and closeness with Sthe became a joke on social media. For this reason, the public was angry with the cancellation of the interview in which the two would be informed about the separations live on PlayPlus.

With just a few minutes to go on air, Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa, who run the “Decompression Cabin”, warned on their social networks that the chat was postponed. According to them, Dynho and Sthe will be interviewed this Wednesday (16), at 1 pm.

According to columnist Erlan Bastos, from “Em Off”, Record made this decision after Dynho made a backstage shack for the reality show in Itapecerica da Serra. Sthe Matos would also have contributed to the tense atmosphere with a crying fit.

The former participant’s team denied the information, but their disappointed face at the final party proved that something strange actually happened. Several pawns hugged Sthe and tried to console the influencer. Dynho also received advice from colleagues.

the terms

Dynho and Sthe became very close in the confinement and the scenes revolted their partners. Mirella, who was married to the funkeiro, opted for divorce exactly one month ago. According to her, “Dynho decided to take on a relationship within the reality”.

Victor Igoh, Sthe’s fiance, made the same decision on Monday (6), after Sthe admitted that he “went too far” with Dynho in the pool. On Instagram, Victor stated that he had no intention of ending the engagement before Sthe left the reality show, but the events left him with no option.