MC Gui says Lizi was kicked out of party for assault

In addition to the climate experienced by Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves at the last party of “A Fazenda 13”, Liziane Gutierrez ended up being expelled from the RecordTV event for the season’s participants for assaulting Lary Bottino and throwing drinks in the face of Erasmo Viana.

At least that’s what Erasmo Viana, seventh eliminated from the game, and MC Gui, eliminated in the first special field to define the finalists, told Rico Melquiades – who is confirmed in the grand final to dispute the prize of R$ 1.5 million .

“Liziane stormed in, bro,” said MC Gui. “And she was expelled,” added Erasmo Viana. “How?” asked Rico Melquiades. “He hit Lary and she came out on top of that stuff,” reported the funkeiro. “Really? Was she drunk?”, asked, surprised, the comedian.

MC Gui continued telling that Liziane Gutierrez entered the last event of the reality show willing to appear.

I do not know. She came in cursing Bil and Erasmus. He threw a drink in Erasmus’ face and pushed Lary into that vase there.

“I’m past it, guys,” said Rico Melquiades. “That cannot,” complained Erasmo Viana. “Valentina went to give her a hug and she said: ‘Get out that you’re fake'”, recalled MC Gui.

Despite being shocked by the story, Rico Melquiades mocks the digital influencer saying that it was a joke to force her to appear just for having left the first plot of “A Fazenda 2021”.

She left in the first week and wants to appear in the last, right?

“Caused here, bro,” pointed out Erasmus. “You haven’t seen a shack like today,” concluded Tiago Piquilo.

THE UOL contacted RecordTV to ask for a position on Liziane Gutierrez’s expulsion. As soon as there is an answer, the text will be updated.

