Meme in real life: what it’s like to be a cousin of someone who passes 1st place in the entrance exam or gets a thousand in the Enem newsroom | education

When the g1 posted on their social networks some outstanding academic story – whether of a student who scored a thousand in the writing of the National High School Exam (ENEM) or who was approved in 1st place in medicine -, much of the reader’s comments are along the (good-humored) line of: “Wow, poor cousins!”

That classic scene is already created: Christmas dinner, family gathered around the table, and the uncle (probably the one from the pavé) asks: “Well, Maria won a medal at the Astrophysics Olympiad. And you, João, did what ?”.

Taking advantage of the fact that we are in the mood for end-of-the-year get-togethers, the g1 it was to hear from the cousins ​​of successful people themselves whether these comparisons really happen often.

He also spoke with a psychologist to find out whether play can have an impact on emotional health and self-confidence of children and young people.

1 of 4 Gabriel, approved in medicine, and his cousin Giovanna, student of letters — Photo: Personal archive Gabriel, approved in medicine, and his cousin Giovanna, a student of letters — Photo: Personal archive

In 2019, at age 17, Gabriel Mattucci was approved at the University of São Paulo (USP), in the most popular course at the institution: medicine. By the Unified Selection System (Sisu), he was ranked first on the campus in Bauru, in the interior of the state.

That same year, a cousin of his, Giovanna Pereira, at the time 19 years old, also passed the USP – only in letters.

“In the family group on Whatsapp, they only talked about him. For me, nobody paid much attention”, says the young woman.

“Gabriel was very successful in my city [Sorocaba-SP]; at church, everyone was talking. One day, the mother of a friend said to me: ‘Giovanna, why aren’t you like him?’ And some relatives said: ‘Wow, Gabriel is going to do medicine! And you, Giovanna, aren’t you doing anything?’

The young woman says that, despite this, at no time did she come into conflict with her cousin or become annoyed with his performance. The problem was the external reactions.

“I was very happy to see Gabriel pass the course I wanted. We never competed between the two of us. I always liked lyrics; it was what I wanted to study.”

2 of 4 Alice (right) and her cousins ​​Augusto and Luiz Eduardo — Photo: Personal archive Alice (right) and her cousins ​​Augusto and Luiz Eduardo — Photo: Personal archive

At age 3, Luiz Eduardo has a speech delay.

He happens to be Alice’s 2-year-old cousin, who became a hit on the internet after her mother, Morgana Secco, posted videos in which the girl utters difficult words like “ophthalmologist”, “proparoxytone”, “outrageous” and “on purpose”.

Luiz’s parents sought help from specialists to find the most appropriate treatment so that he too would develop at the rate expected for his age.

“It wasn’t a case of comparing with Alice. It’s just that we saw that we needed to find out what was going on. Today, he is being monitored at school by a speech therapist, a psychopedagogist and a therapist. We’re fine with that”, says Daianne Schiller, 27, mother of Luiz and his youngest, Augusto.

She reports that she has heard comments like “wow, don’t you compare Alice and Luiz?”. And he always answers “no”, because “children need a secure and solid foundation to develop”.

“It’s so much love we feel for them. This only crosses the minds of outsiders. Everyone has their time, and we need to respect it,” says Daianne.

“The world is already so competitive. The best thing is for the family to be a welcoming place.”

Children also understand each other. After more than a year apart, because of the pandemic, they met again.

“It was very delicious and special. Alice is very sweet and very smart, and even encouraged my youngest son to learn new words. I could enjoy it a lot. We hope that cousins ​​always get along well.”

Cousin of the candidate who scored a thousand in the writing of Enem 2020

3 of 4 Alana (on the left) is Aline’s cousin, who got a thousand rating in the editor of Enem 2020 — Photo: Personal archive Alana (on the left) is Aline’s cousin, who got a thousand at the editor of Enem 2020 — Photo: Personal archive

“When the results of Enem 2020 came out, my cousin [Aline Alves, de 18 anos] posted a video about getting a grand at the newsroom, and then it went viral. When I went to see the comments, everyone was saying: ‘Wow, imagine being her cousin! I replied: ‘I’m her cousin and everything is fine here!” jokes Alana Cavalcanti, 24 years old.

She says she didn’t take it personally.

“I found it very funny, because, in fact, I celebrated the result as if it were mine. I was very, very happy.”

Alana has just graduated in Mathematics at the Federal University of Paraíba (UFPB), the same institution where Aline joined this year to study law, after being successful at Enem.

“It’s interesting to see that they are cycles. Last week, I presented my CBT, and all my cousins ​​went to watch. Aline commented: wow, congratulations, I can’t wait to reach this stage”, says Alana.

“Now she is facing all the difficulties of college. The pressure starts to fall on her. That’s it: at each moment, it’s one that stands out.”

‘Cousin’ of the youngest Brazilian to be part of the ‘International Genius Club’

4 of 4 Felipe and Gustavo are so close that they consider themselves cousins ​​— Photo: Personal archive Felipe and Gustavo are so close that they consider themselves cousins ​​— Photo: Personal archive

Gustavo Saldanha, 8 years old, is the youngest Brazilian to be part of Mensa International (a sort of “genius club”). This month, he was even named one of the world’s 100 child prodigies because of his musical talent: he plays guitar, guitar, keyboards, ukulele and bass; takes a chance on drums and harmonica, and knows practically all the Beatles songs (see video below).

It was precisely in this context of concerts and presentations that the boy met his “step cousin”: 15-year-old Felipe Takashi. They got so, so close that they thought of themselves as related.

“I have more affinity and contact with Gustavo than with my biological cousins”, says Felipe. “I even forget that he is so much younger. He’s already taught me a lot of guitar and guitar stuff; gave me several chords.”

There are those who draw comparisons between the two and question whether, for the young person, it is not uncomfortable to admit that an 8-year-old child dominates more musical instruments than he does.

“People joke and say ‘wow, poor Gustavo’s cousins’. But I never covered myself negatively or felt inferior. I always saw him as an inspiration. I want to be with him and learn from him”, says Felipe.

Can ‘cousins’ play be harmful?

Psychologist Rita Calegari, from ICare Grupo, says that comparisons in themselves are not a problem.

“A bad thing is when there is a judgment of value, as if one person was better than the other just because he/she is more committed academically, for example”, he says.

She also highlights how the notion of success – whether in passing the entrance exam or in demonstrating precocious talents – can only have an economic basis.

“Society tends to understand that the better the performance of someone, the better the job opportunities in the future will be. And, consequently, the higher the salary will be”, says Calegari.

“But this is not about being happy or about finding your place in the world. There are professionals who study at incredible colleges and who later are not happy in the profession.”

What are the risks of comparing ‘the cousins’?

The “wow, poor cousins” meme is no longer just a joke when it starts to impact someone’s motivation.

“If, at all times, I focus on the fact that there is someone who does it better than me, I stop trying and give up. It is very difficult not to receive recognition”, explains Calegari.