Mercedes F1 refused to participate in FIA photo shoot

Mercedes declined to participate in an official FIA photo shoot honoring the 2021 builders’ champions, while the team is still considering whether to appeal the outcome of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which decided the Formula 1 title at the weekend. past.

On Sunday, the German team won the Formula 1 constructors’ championship, having won the Formula E teams’ championship in August. Mercedes was invited to join other FIA official title winning teams in various categories as part of a commemorative photograph.

However, Mercedes refused to allow any of its cars to appear in the photo, while the other winning teams in other categories sent cars for the photo.

Mercedes is considering whether to proceed with an appeal after its two protests over the controversial race were rejected. Even though I had already hinted that I would not appeal, it seems that part of the team has not given up on the idea, and still has to do so today.

Since the denial of their two protests on Sunday, the team has been silent. No official material has been distributed to the press and their main social media accounts have not been updated. Lewis Hamilton and team boss Toto Wolff did not speak to journalists at Yas Marina after Sunday’s race, although Hamilton did give a short interview to Jenson Button for the Formula 1 television broadcast ahead of the podium ceremony.

Lewis Hamilton will make his first public appearance since the race, today at Windsor Castle, where he will receive his knighthood.