Mexican star at Palmeiras, Róger Guedes out, Gabigol at Barça and reinforcements at Grêmio: football news today (14) | fans

Credit: Assembly/Disclosure

Another day of the soccer market boiling in Brazilian football, highlighting the new target speculated at Palmeiras: Mexican striker Carlos Vela, who defends Los Angeles FC, from the United States, the same club as Eduard Atuesta. Another news that gained repercussion was that striker Gabigol would have been offered to Barcelona for next season.

Check out this and other news that gained prominence this Tuesday (14):

Ball market: Abel Ferreira would have asked Palmeiras to hire Carlos Vela

After having forwarded the hiring of Eduard Atuesta, another Los Angeles FC player may be arriving at Verdão. It is the 32-year-old forward Carlos Vela, as reported on The La Vox website. According to the portal, Abel Ferreira would have asked to hire Carlos Vela and that the Mexican striker would be number 1 on the list of reinforcements for the Portuguese coach.

The Best Fan Token in the World! Click and discover the exclusive benefits of the Fan Token Cruise

Ball market: Palmeiras and Flamengo dispute Uruguayan promise compared to Cavani and Suárez

the young center forward Matías Arezo, 19, early goalscorer for River Plate, Uruguay, is monitored by the two Brazilian clubs and also by other teams in Europe. Initial information was revealed by PVC blog and confirmed by fans.com.

Flamengo’s Gabigol would have been offered to Barcelona

With Barcelona’s search for a striker, the name of Gabigol would have emerged as an option. According to Fichajes.net, if the club accepts to hire the striker, the deal would only be closed in June 2022. In addition to Barcelona, ​​Gabigol has also been speculated in the Premier League, Villareal and Bayer Leverkusen.

Grêmio “takes a while to respond” and Alavés gives up on hiring Jean Pyerre

According to the athlete’s businessmen, the management “has taken a while to respond” to Alavés’ requests. As a result, the Europeans showed irritation and officially dropped out of the deal. The loan offer had fixed the value of 4 million euros.

Santos renews with João Paulo until November 2026

Santos had another important athlete from its squad with a renewed contract. This Tuesday (14), Alvinegro Praiano agreed on the extension of the bond for goalkeeper João Paulo until November 2026, information published by the club’s official website.

Grêmio lives “D day” for the permanence of striker Miguel Borja; understand

To keep the player definitively, Tricolor needs to buy the player’s percentage from Palmeiras, which is valued at 2.5 million dollars (R$ 14.2 million, approximately). If you don’t buy this percentage, Grêmio keeps the attacker on loan, but in case of a proposal received by Palmeiras, Tricolor is obliged to release the player. Fluminense and Boca Juniors showed interest in the Colombian.

Corinthians could lose Róger Guedes to big club in Europe; see details

“Rome, with Mourinho… he has already received an offer for R$ 50 million and he refused [nota: a oferta foi do Al Sharjah, dos Emirados Árabes no valor de 8 milhões de euros, cerca de R$ 51 milhões]. If they make a [proposta] 15 million, gives R$ 90 million. Sorry, you won’t refuse”, revealed the presenter Neto, from Band.

Mercado da Bola: Fortaleza sets the price to negotiate Ronald with São Paulo; see the values

São Paulo’s target for 2022, midfielder Ronald already has a set price to be negotiated. Fortaleza managers are asking for around 1.5 million euros (R$9.5 million at the current rate).

Abelão back! Abel Braga will be Serie A club coach in 2022

Fluminense has arranged the return of coach Abel Braga for next season, according to the GE portal. At 69 years of age, the commander met with president Mário Bittencourt this Monday (13) and will make his fourth visit to the Laranjeiras club.

Grêmio must hire seven reinforcements for the Serie B dispute

According to information provided by reporter Gustavo Berton, from ESPN’s Sport Center, the club will have six to seven reinforcements for the Serie B dispute. compete in the competition. Tricolor wants to return to the first division next year.

Ball market: São Paulo defines the departure of two more players at the end of their contract

Midfielder Hudson and center forward Tréllez will have their contracts terminated with São Paulo on December 31st and the club does not intend to negotiate a new link.

Ball Market: Reinforcement? Palmeiras monitors Aston Villa’s forward

Verdão has its eye on Wesley Moraes, a 25-year-old center forward who belongs to Aston Villa and is on loan at Club Brugge, from Belgium. The information was initially released by the website Globo Esporte.

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: see how much each club earned from broadcasting games on TV

The champion Atlético-MG is the team from Série A that earned the most from broadcasting games on TV. Galo is the only one that surpasses the R$30 million mark. Corinthians is in second place, and Fluminense finishes the top-3. The information comes from the reporter Rodrigo Mattos, from the UOL website.