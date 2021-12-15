Miami airport has in November the busiest day in history

Miami International Airport registered 3.9 million passengers in November, a number that includes the “busiest” day in its history and that reflects the first month of growth since February 2020.

The number of visitors in November was 6% higher than the 3.67 million passengers in November 2019, a figure that reveals that, for the first time since the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, this airport in South Florida received “more passengers in one month than in the same month in 2019”.

“Thanks to increased demand, expanded airline schedules and the US government for allowing vaccinated non-US citizens to enter the country since November 8,” the airport explained in a statement in which it also highlighted the Day of Action holiday. and the return of the Miami Art Week in-person format.

Miami airport, among the 10 most important in the United States, registered more than 164,000 passengers on November 28, the first Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday of Thursday (November 25), “the day of busiest trip in airport history”.

Contributing to this “historic month” were the numbers achieved during the holiday period around this important holiday in the United States, between November 19th and 30th, which surpassed expectations after adding 1.7 million travelers in those 12 days, 14 % more than the same period in 2019.

“From our record travel month in November, it’s evident that Miami-Dade County is more popular than ever as a tourist destination,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Aerodrome director general Ralph Cutié said the airport hopes to repeat this trend in December, a month in which the average daily take-off is expected to be 12% above the December 2019 average.