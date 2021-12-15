Microsoft recalls how Rockstar’s proposal to put GTA 3 on the original Xbox was rejected • Eurogamer.pt

Microsoft presented the fascinating documentary Xbox: Power On, in which it speaks of the 20 years of its Xbox division, from its genesis to the present time. As you’d expect, it’s a documentary full of curious moments.

One of the moments covered is when Microsoft rejected Rockstar Games’ proposal to put Grand Theft Auto 3 on the original Xbox in 2001, a decision that would result in a sales phenomenon available on Sony’s PS2 as a temporary exclusive.

The situation is addressed in the third episode of the documentary, where several members of the original Xbox team talk about preparations for the launch, which included a tour of the United States to talk and convince game developers that the console would be successful.

On that tour, says Kevin Bachus, then head of external studio relations, Microsoft was approached by “a small publisher” planning to revisit one of its 2D PC games, but a group of “significant new Xbox execs” analyzed the proposal and decided that the game would not transition well from 2D.

“They felt it was complicated,” says Bachus, “they didn’t understand the interface, they thought it was based on a game that wasn’t that successful. To my surprise, it got rejected.”

Grand Theft Auto 3 is the rejected game and as you know, it became a temporary PS2 exclusive and ended up selling more than 14.5 million units, regrets Bachus who also says “it was the best selling game of 2001 and would have been the best seller of 2002 if it wasn’t beaten by its own sequel.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard the story of how Microsoft allowed the PS2 to get one of its biggest assets, but it’s certainly a curiosity, especially in a company documentary.