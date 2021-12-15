MIUI 13: Look and New Features Revealed in Leaked Videos

Last Monday (13), the independent group Xiaomi UI revealed details about the new Android interface for the phones of the eponymous Chinese giant, the MIUI 13. Through leaked videos, the informants presented new functions of the company’s proprietary interface, as well as its new visual identity.

According to rumors, Xiaomi’s news should debut on the 28th of this month, along with the company’s new top of the line, possibly called Xiaomi 12, which can be shipped from the factory with the Android 12 operating system. Here’s what to expect from the update:

Infinite horizontal scroll to home screen

One change that may be greeted as “retro” to some users — especially fans of visual modifications like the “Nova Launcher” or those who used early versions of Samsung’s “TouchWiz” interface — is the return of infinite horizontal scroll on home screen of devices.

In short, you will be able to navigate the Home screen panels in one cycle, returning to the first as you “scroll” through the last. Check out the video:

More compact widgets

Introduced in a beta version of MIUI 12.5, the compact widgets have yet to be officially released to users, something that is expected to change with the arrival of MIUI 13. The format is very reminiscent of the look and feel found on Apple’s iOS operating system.

Tool sidebar

Last but not least, there is the addition of a sidebar with tools, a feature that started out being called “video utilities” and ended up being updated with a new name in MIUI 13. It works similar to the alternative found in One UI, the operating system from Samsung.