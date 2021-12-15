Monique’s mother hears curses against her daughter

Rosângela Medeiros, mother of Monique Medeiros, heard insults against her daughter when she arrived at the Court of Justice in Rio de Janeiro this morning. Protesters have gathered at the scene since yesterday to follow the investigation and trial hearings in the process that investigates the death of Henry Borel, 4 years old, son of Monique.

The group shouted “assassination”, “Monique bitch” and “she was worse than Jairo”. In addition to the mother — scheduled to testify today — other family members of Monique heard the screams. They were accompanied by the teacher’s lawyer. The report did not hear curses against Jairinho, who is responsible for the same crime.

Dec.15.2021 – Protesters ask for justice for the death of Henry Borel in front of the Rio Court of Justice Image: ADRIANO ISHIBASHI/FRAMEPHOTO/FRAMEPHOTO/ESTADÃO CONTENT

When Rosângela entered the 2nd Jury Court hearing room to hear the complaint, she kissed Monique’s hand, who cried.

According to the MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Ministry), Monique omitted to face the attacks of Jairo Souza Santos, known as Jairinho, against her stepson.

Today, the testimonies of nine witnesses called by Monique’s defense are scheduled. Among them, a cousin, her best friend, her brother and a hairdresser.

Yesterday, witnesses to Jairinho’s defense were heard. In the testimony of Cristiane Isidoro, Jairinho’s former advisor at the Rio City Council, there were reports about Monique’s first moments without her son.

Cristiane’s most emotional moment came when she remembered how she found Monique in the bedroom where the couple slept (see the video below). The boy’s mother, according to her, cried a lot and looked desperate.

“I found Monique leaning on the bed with a bunch of pictures. Monique was hugging that Mickey, that animal. Thrown on the floor,” the witness reported, in tears. “She says, ‘This is where I took him, Cris. My son, I’ll never see my son again’.”