Moraes locks PGR action and maintains investigation on Bolsonaro’s live at STF

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes decided on Tuesday (14) to block the action of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) that objected to the inquiry into the live broadcast on social networks in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) linked, without scientific basis, the vaccine against Covid-19 to AIDS. The information is from the anchor of CNN Daniela Lima.

Moraes also established a 24-hour period for the PGR to forward to him and the Federal Police the full text of everything it has on the matter, even if confidential, and he stressed that if the deadline is not met, there is a “penalty of disobedience to the order. judicial and obstruction of justice”.

The objections of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, had been made on Monday (13). He asked that the STF reverse the opening of the inquiry against the president and that Moraes not be the rapporteur of the inquiry.

In the document, Aras stated that he did not act with “inertia” in the investigation against Bolsonaro and asked that the PGR have the prerogative to maintain the current investigations.

The inquiry was opened after a request from the CPI on the Pandemic and decreed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case.

After Tuesday’s decision, Moraes remains, therefore, in charge of the investigation into the unscientific statement made by Bolsonaro on the live.

