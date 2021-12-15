Moraes locks PGR action and maintains investigation on Bolsonaro’s live

The STF Minister determines which body commanded by Augusto Aras transfers information he has obtained to the Federal Police

Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom / Agência Brasil Alexandre de Moraes did not accept PGR’s request to be the only one to investigate the president’s live



the minister of Federal Court of Justice (STF) Alexandre de Moraes decided on Tuesday, 14, to lock an internal calculation of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and keep open the inquiry about a live in which the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made an association between Covid-19 vaccines and AIDS. The minister determined that any information already determined by the PGR be forwarded within 24 hours to the STF and the Federal police. “In view of the foregoing, I grant an ex-officio habeas corpus order to lock the investigation within the scope of the Attorney General’s Office (…). I further determine (…) that these records are forwarded to the Federal Police for the regular continuation of investigations, with an analysis of the initial steps to be taken to clarify the investigated facts”, wrote the minister.

On Monday, 13, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, had asked the STF to cancel the opening of this investigation in the court against the president for allegedly spreading false news. Aras argued that there was already an investigation on the subject at the PGR and Brazilian law does not allow two criminal investigations into the same fact. Upon opening the investigation, at the request of Covid-19’s CPI senators, Moraes saw a connection between Bolsonaro’s statements and the findings of the fake news inquiry, of which he is the rapporteur and in which the president is also a target, which would have attracted the competence to decide on the new request for investigation.