Mortal Kombat 11 and 8 more games hit the Xbox Game Pass this week

[Atualização] Microsoft’s official blog published the list, with the addition of Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth.

[Original] We’re practically ending the first half of December and now the Xbox Announces Games Coming to the Game Pass on the 16th. The announcement came via Xbox On YouTube channel, not the brand’s official channels. The list brings an interesting diversity in different game styles: from games based on cartoons, through the brutal violence of Mortal Kombat 11, to launch.

The highlight is for the gunk, which is a release and will go straight to the Game Pass. The game is unique to the Microsoft ecosystem and tells the story of Rani, a space merchant. While she is searching for resources on a planet, she comes across forgotten secrets of an ancient civilization and a “toxic goo” that takes over the place.

With her glove, Power Glove, the protagonist must eradicate the curse from the place. The game features elements of exploration, platforming and combat, as well as beautiful graphics. Check out the next games to come to the Game Pass below:



Ben 10: Power Trip – Consoles, Cloud and PC

Broken Age – Consoles, Cloud and PC

Firewatch – Consoles, Cloud and PC

The Gunk – Consoles, Cloud, PC and Xbox Series

Lake – Consoles, Cloud, PC and Xbox Series

Mortal Kombat 11 – Consoles, Cloud and PC

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay – Consoles, Cloud and PC

Race With Ryan – Consoles, Cloud and PC

Transformers: Battlegrounds – Consoles, Cloud and PC

These games will add to the list of new additions to Xbox subscription service, which were: Final Fantasy XIII-2, Among Us, Stardew Valley, Lawn Mowing Simulator and Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Rubber Bandits, Archvale, Serious Sam 4, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 and Halo Infinite.

The games that are about to leave the Game Pass, starting on the 16th, are: Beholder (Cloud, console), The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (console, PC), Guacamelee! 2 (Cloud, console, PC), Wilmot’s Warehouse (Cloud, console, PC), Unto The End (Cloud, Console, PC) and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Cloud, console, PC).

Via: VGC Source: Xbox