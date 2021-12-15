Mortal Kombat 11 Hits Xbox Game Pass with Firewatch and Other Games

THE Microsoft announced this Tuesday (14) some games that will be added to the Xbox Game Pass still in December. The company had already announced the December games, but these are a surprise addition to the service.

In a Xbox official blog post, they mention it was an amazing year for the Game Pass and they even ask players to share their favorite moments or games from the subscription service via twitter.

Among the games added by surprise to the game Pass, are titles like firewatch, lake, Mortal Kombat 11 and much more. Check it out below:

Among Us – December 15th (Cloud)

Ben 10: Power Trip – December 16 (Cloud, Console and PC)

broken age – December 16 (Cloud, Console and PC)

firewatch – December 16 (Cloud, Console and PC)

the gunk – December 16 (Cloud, Console and PC)

lake – December 16 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Mortal Kombat 11 – December 16 (Cloud, Console and PC)

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay – December 16 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Race With Ryan – December 16 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth – December 16 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Transformers: Battlegrounds – December 16 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Additionally, some games that were showcased at The Game Awards 2021 will also come to service on their launch day. The games are:

Pigeon Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC)

Sniper Elite 5 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Console and PC)

Unannounced game from Hugecalf Studios (Cloud, Console and PC)

Other new additions will also make it to the Xbox Game Pass, including new content for some games already available and some games that have received touch support to play them in the cloud via mobile or tablet. Check out which games are:

Astria Ascending

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Dicey Dungeons

Fae Tactics

i am fish

One Step From Eden

Ring of Pain

sable

the gunk

As always, some games will also be out of the Game Pass catalog on December 31st, so hurry up and enjoy them while you can. Titles are Pro Evolution Soccer 2021, the little acre, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami 1 and Yakuza Kiwami 2.