Edilson granted an interview to Duda Garbi. The full-back was asked about the possibility of returning to Grêmio in 2022. Clearly, the athlete would like to return, but he didn’t want to push the envelope.

Disband in the cast? Two more athletes leave the Gremistas Gurias

Rumor: Edilson and Náutico’s shirt 10 can play for Grêmio

Where does Jean Pyerre go after Grêmio messes up business with Alavés

“I won’t hide that I have a very strong connection with Grêmio. And that would come right. But I have to respect it, even more in this moment you are living now. I want to enjoy my vacation and then think. The connection is very strong with Grêmio. Who knows. I need to respect the guys’ pain for the fall. If it has to happen it will happen. If it doesn’t happen, what I did for Grêmio is already in history. But I would come with open arms to do my best”, said Edilson.

Grêmio usually do well against Corinthians in Itaquera

Edilson could be an important player for the club to play in Serie B. Since he moved up Avaí to Serie A, this year. So, you already know the shortcuts of competition.

Multi-Champion by tricolor talks about returning to Grêmio

However, Edilson knows he is no longer a young man and has projected when he will retire. Obviously, he would have liked it to be Grêmio, but revealed that he wouldn’t mind playing for a small team before quitting.

“I’m 35 years old, and I’ve never been a full-back who went deep like crazy. I always played more inside, and today even more. I like a constructive game, don’t run. I learned to think with the smartest. I have a lot of strength. I believe I can play at a high level for another couple of years. It may even be a smaller team, but one that is competitive”, stated Edilson.

Edilson was a very important player for Grêmio. But if his signing would be good for the tricolor at this time, it’s hard to say. It will depend a lot on Rafinha’s situation.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, The Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Club Kiss’ judgment will be interrupted due to Grêmio and Corinthians

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA